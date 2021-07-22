DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Report Amadeus FiRe AG significantly increases growth forecast 22-Jul-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, July 22, 2021.

Amadeus FiRe AG was able to close the first half of fiscal year 2021 with a very positive development. In both segments, Personnel Services and Training, the company found its way out of the crisis with a significant increase in revenue and earnings and has already clearly outperformed the pre-crisis level in 2019. In the first 6 months, consolidated sales rose by 30 percent to €178.4 million and operating profit from business activities (operating EBITA) by 70 percent to €29.5 million.

Based on last year's operating EBITA of €41.1 million, the 2020 annual report forecasted growth in operating profit of a good 15 percent for 2021 as a whole, with improving business momentum from the middle of the year.

The Management Board is correcting this forecast and expects significantly more dynamic growth for 2021 as a whole. It is expected to increase the previous year's result by at least 50 percent. After €29.5 million in the first half of the year, the €60 million threshold for operating EBITA should be clearly exceeded for the year as a whole.

The basic assumption is that there will be no renewed economic disruptions as at the beginning of the 2020 pandemic.

