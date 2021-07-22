DGAP-News ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021
Munich, Germany. July 22, 2021. ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported record financial results for Q2 2021 ended on June 30, 2021. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Q2 2021 financial summary1
|(in thousands of EUR)
|Q2
|Q2
|Change
|Q1
|Change
|2021
|2020
|2021
|Revenues
|149,354
|145,024
|3.0%
|144,473
|3.4%
|Pro forma gross profit
|57,274
|50,204
|14.1%
|55,345
|3.5%
|in % of revenues
|38.3%
|34.6%
|3.7pp
|38.3%
|0.0pp
|Pro forma operating income
|14,415
|10,107
|42.6%
|12,860
|12.1%
|in % of revenues
|9.7%
|7.0%
|2.7pp
|8.9%
|0.8pp
|Operating income (loss)
|13,036
|8,658
|50.6%
|11,573
|12.6%
|Net income
|12,001
|7,629
|57.3%
|11,228
|6.9%
|(in thousands of EUR)
Jun. 30
