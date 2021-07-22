DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021



22.07.2021 / 07:00

ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021



* Quarterly revenues up 3.0% year-over-year to EUR 149.4 million

* Pro forma operating income significantly up by 42.6% to EUR 14.4 million (9.7% of revenues)

* Outlook fiscal year 2021: Revenues EUR 580 - 610 million; Pro forma operating income 7.0% - 10.0% of revenues