checkAd

DGAP-News ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 07:00  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021

22.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021

* Quarterly revenues up 3.0% year-over-year to EUR 149.4 million
* Pro forma operating income significantly up by 42.6% to EUR 14.4 million (9.7% of revenues)
* Outlook fiscal year 2021: Revenues EUR 580 - 610 million; Pro forma operating income 7.0% - 10.0% of revenues

Munich, Germany. July 22, 2021. ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported record financial results for Q2 2021 ended on June 30, 2021. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q2 2021 financial summary

(in thousands of EUR) Q2 Q2 Change Q1 Change        
  2021 2020   2021          
 
Revenues 149,354 145,024 3.0% 144,473 3.4%        
Pro forma gross profit 57,274 50,204 14.1% 55,345 3.5%        
in % of revenues 38.3% 34.6% 3.7pp 38.3% 0.0pp        
Pro forma operating income 14,415 10,107 42.6% 12,860 12.1%        
in % of revenues 9.7% 7.0% 2.7pp 8.9% 0.8pp        
Operating income (loss) 13,036 8,658 50.6% 11,573 12.6%        
Net income 12,001 7,629 57.3% 11,228 6.9%        
         
(in thousands of EUR) Jun. 30
Seite 1 von 6
ADVA Optical Networking Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Adva Optical. Fakten, Daten, Hintergründe für unsere Pusher und Basher
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021 DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts record results for Q2 2021 22.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ADVA posts record …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Your Family Entertainment AG: Fix & Foxi und Moorhuhn - 361/DRX und Your Family Entertainment holen Kultfiguren in die digitale ...
Your Family Entertainment AG: Fix & Foxi and Crazy Chicken ('Moorhuhn') - 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment bring cult ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Net asset value of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. as at 30 JUNE 2021
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Half-year Report
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA veröffentlicht Rekordergebnis für Q2 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA veröffentlicht Rekordergebnis für Q2 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrADVA veröffentlicht Rekordergebnis für Q2 2021
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft ADVA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
17.07.21ADVA-Aktie legt nach überaus zufriedenstellenden Q2-Zahlen deutlich zu
NTG24 | Kommentare
16.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Nach Dax-Rekordhoch endet Woche mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21ROUNDUP: Adva Optical wird dank Kostenkontrolle etwas optimistischer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21KORREKTUR: Adva Optical hebt Ergebnis-Prognose an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Adva Optical steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn
4investors | Kommentare