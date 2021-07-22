Press Release of the Belimo Group

BELIMO Holding AG: Economic Recovery Fuels Growth

With a faster-than-expected rebound in construction activity, Belimo has seen a rapid return to above-average sales growth in the first half of 2021. Belimo successfully maintained supplier and warehouse management, resulting in high product availability.



Overall, net sales grew by 16.9 percent in local currencies as compared to the first half of 2020. In Swiss francs, net sales increased by 14.7 percent to CHF 384.7 million. The Group reported an EBIT of CHF 75.6 million (HY1 2020: CHF 55.4 million). The EBIT margin rose to 19.7 percent (16.5 percent) due to operational leverage and continued reduced expenditures for travel, marketing and training, among other factors contributing to the margin increase. Belimo achieved a net income of CHF 63.7 million (CHF 41.2 million) and earnings per share of CHF 5.18 (CHF 3.36¹)). The Group generated a free cash flow of CHF 52.1 million (CHF 38.8 million). Net liquidity at the end of June 2021 was CHF 110.6 million, and the equity ratio was 79.0 percent.

Europe. In the Europe market region, solid demand in the construction industry led to a record half-year. The largest market in the European market region, Germany, showed double-digit sales growth. As construction markets in Spain and France had suffered the most due to the total lockdowns implemented a year ago, they unsurprisingly showed the most robust comeback with a more significant number of small to medium-sized jobs. Similarly, the Italian market developed well, with broad-based growth development in both contracting and OEM applications.