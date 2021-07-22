argenx to Report Half Year 2021 Financial Results and Second Quarter Business Update on July 29, 2021





July 22, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CET (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its half year 2021 financial results and provide a second quarter business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.