The survey is the first phase of a multi-year contract awarded by Petronas in 2020 through competitive bidding to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometers of MultiClient 3D data over a 5-year period in the Basin.

The first phase of the survey will be acquired by PGS’s Ramform Sovereign using multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology and is expected to take approximately 4 months.

The survey area covers acreage included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 and fast-track results will be delivered in time for block evaluation. Future acquisition phases are subject to securing sufficient pre-funding.

Nathan Oliver, Executive Vice President Sales & Services at PGS commented “We are very pleased to commence the first phase of MultiClient acquisition in the Sarawak Basin. By combining the Ramform vessel and our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, the energy industry will get access to high-quality seismic data to explore this prolific hydrocarbon basin.”

Will Ashby, Executive Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, commented "Through working closely with our clients and consortium partners, we were able to develop this important project which builds upon recent exploration success in the area. This project will support the upcoming bid round offshore Sarawak and will spearhead the next wave of exploration in this region."

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

