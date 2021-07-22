checkAd

Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021

Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021

22 July 2021

Espoo, Finland Nokia will publish its second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's video webcast will begin on 29 July 2021 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The video webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com





