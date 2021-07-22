BHG Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 278 Million vs. Estimate SEK 247 Million
(PLX AI) – BHG Q2 revenue SEK 3,550.6 million vs. estimate SEK 3,279 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 261.6 million vs. estimate SEK 264 millionQ2 net income SEK 199.9 million
(PLX AI) – BHG Q2 revenue SEK 3,550.6 million vs. estimate SEK 3,279 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 261.6 million vs. estimate SEK 264 millionQ2 net income SEK 199.9 million
BHG Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – BHG Q2 revenue SEK 3,550.6 million vs. estimate SEK 3,279 million.
- Q2 EBIT SEK 261.6 million vs. estimate SEK 264 million
- Q2 net income SEK 199.9 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0