Amadeus FiRe AG: Half-Year Financial Report 2021

Half Year Report/Change in Forecast
Amadeus FiRe AG: Half-Year Financial Report 2021

22.07.2021
Frankfurt/Main, July 22, 2021. The Amadeus FiRe AG was able to close the first half of the fiscal year with a very positive development. In both segments, Personnel Services and Training, the company found its way out of the crisis with a significant increase in revenue and earnings and has already clearly outperformed the pre-crisis level in 2019.

Consolidated sales compared to 2020 increased by 29.8 percent to €178.4 million in the first 6 months.

With operating EBITA (excluding depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocations) of €29.5 million, an increase of 69.9 percent on the previous year and 68.0 percent on the first half of 2019 was achieved. Net profit for the period more than doubled in the first six months, increasing by 122.4 percent to €15.5 million. The resulting earnings per share rose to €2.68, compared to €1.33 in the previous year.

The organic growth rates, not including the new subsidiary GFN that was consolidated for the first time, were 20.0 percent for revenue and 67.4 percent for operating EBITA.

Sales in the segments developed as follows:

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=60c43982b78b53edbf00e248ca2629e4

Business performance in the Personnel Services segment continued to be impacted by the effects of the Corona pandemic over the first half of the year, with a noticeably positive trend in all services.

The temporary staffing saw order numbers return to pre-crisis levels for the first time at the end of June, with revenue in the first half of the year up by 8.8 percent year-on-year and by 3.9 percent compared to 2019.

Permanent placement achieved a significant increase in revenue of 43.4 percent compared to 2020. It is notable that the former record revenues achieved in the first half of 2019 were likewise outperformed by 26.0 percent. The willingness of the companies to invest in employees and their recruitment has increased noticeably. Amadeus FiRe expects to have gained further market share over and above the fundamentally positive market environment.

