Amadeus Fire Boosts Outlook for Growth at Least 50% from 15% Previously

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 07:06  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Amadeus Fire half year revenue EUR 178.4 million.Half year EBITA EUR 29.5 millionAmadeus Fire now expects an increase of operating EBITA compared to previous year's result by at least 50 percent, up from previously forecast 15%In both …

  • (PLX AI) – Amadeus Fire half year revenue EUR 178.4 million.
  • Half year EBITA EUR 29.5 million
  • Amadeus Fire now expects an increase of operating EBITA compared to previous year's result by at least 50 percent, up from previously forecast 15%
  • In both segments, Personnel Services and Training, the company posted a significant increase in revenue and earnings and has already clearly outperformed the pre-crisis level in 2019
  • Sees operating EBITA of more than EUR 60 million for the year
