Roche Core EBIT Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 07:03  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Roche half year revenue CHF 30,700 million vs. estimate CHF 31,400 millionhalf year core EBIT CHF 11,652 million vs. estimate CHF 11,500 millionhalf year core EPS CHF 10.56 vs. estimate CHF 10.12half year net income CHF 8,216 millionRoche …

  • (PLX AI) – Roche half year revenue CHF 30,700 million vs. estimate CHF 31,400 million
  • half year core EBIT CHF 11,652 million vs. estimate CHF 11,500 million
  • half year core EPS CHF 10.56 vs. estimate CHF 10.12
  • half year net income CHF 8,216 million
  • Roche outlook for 2021 confirmed
  • Despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars, sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates
  • Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates
  • Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further
  • Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division were CHF 22 billion, a decrease of 3%
  • Says while sales in the first quarter were still strongly affected by COVID-19 (-9%), the second quarter showed signs of recovery in some regions (+4%)


