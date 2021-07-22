checkAd

Technip Energies H1 2021 Financial Results Call Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 07:15  |  26   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005962/en/

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announces the availability of its Financial Results Call Presentation in connection with its conference call on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 13:00 CET to discuss the first half 2021 financial results and outlook for 2021.

A copy of the Financial Results Call Presentation can also be accessed on Technip Energies website (www.technipenergies.com).

About Technip Energies
 Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

Technip Energies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Technip Energies H1 2021 Financial Results Call Presentation Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005962/en/ Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announces the availability of its Financial Results Call …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrTechnip Energies H1 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21TotalEnergies Partners with Technip Energies to Advance Low-Carbon Solutions for LNG and Offshore Facilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Technip Energies:  Implementation of a Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for First Half 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten