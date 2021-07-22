Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
(PLX AI) – Cembra half year revenue CHF 235.9 million, down 5%.Half year net income CHF 78.7 millionCembra currently expects to deliver a resilient business performance, with revenues gradually recovering, mainly driven by anticipated higher volumes …
- (PLX AI) – Cembra half year revenue CHF 235.9 million, down 5%.
- Half year net income CHF 78.7 million
- Cembra currently expects to deliver a resilient business performance, with revenues gradually recovering, mainly driven by anticipated higher volumes in credit cards
- Cembra expects a solid loss performance for the full year 2021
- Assuming a continued economic recovery in Switzerland, Cembra confirms its targets in the mid term: ROE > 15%, Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 17% and dividend pay-out ratio 60-70%
