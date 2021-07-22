TGS Q2 EBITDA Rises to USD 50 Million; Keeps Dividend of $0.14 Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 07:11 | 25 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 07:11 | (PLX AI) – TGS Q2 EBITDA USD 50 million, up from USD 27 million a year ago.Segment EBITDA was USD 32 million versus USD 56 million in the same quarter of 2020, while the segment operating result amounted to USD -25 million, compared to USD -85 … (PLX AI) – TGS Q2 EBITDA USD 50 million, up from USD 27 million a year ago.Segment EBITDA was USD 32 million versus USD 56 million in the same quarter of 2020, while the segment operating result amounted to USD -25 million, compared to USD -85 … (PLX AI) – TGS Q2 EBITDA USD 50 million, up from USD 27 million a year ago.

Segment EBITDA was USD 32 million versus USD 56 million in the same quarter of 2020, while the segment operating result amounted to USD -25 million, compared to USD -85 million in Q2 2020

TGS to maintain the quarterly dividend at USD 0.14 per share and continue its share repurchase program with a remaining value of up to USD 14 million

CEO says market conditions for multi-client seismic data continue to be very challenging, and there are no signs of substantial improvements in the near-term

CEO says however, based on dialogue with our largest customers, we remain confident that we will ultimately see a recovery of the market



