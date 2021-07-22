checkAd

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

21 July 2021

Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower

Dexus today announced that it has acquired a 49% interest in a holding unit trust that owns Capital Square Tower 1 at 98 Mounts Bay Road in Perth, for a total consideration of $339 million.

Dexus secured the property off-market and is paying $339 million for a 49% equity stake in Capital Square Tower 1[1], which has been externally valued at $970 million as at 30 June 2021 and has $450 million of senior secured debt. A portion of Dexus's contribution will be utilised by the holding trust as a new receivable loan to the co-owner, to be repaid in four years. Dexus's share in the loan receivable is approximately $77 million.

Capital Square Tower 1 is a Premium-grade office building located on a 13,418 square metre site in the Western precinct of the Perth CBD and comprising 60,635 square metres of net lettable area. The property was built in 2018 to accommodate Woodside Energy Limited's headquarters and is 100% occupied with a weighted average lease expiry of 12.2 years (on settlement).

Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "This acquisition enhances our portfolio with a high-quality landmark asset that we have secured at an attractive cash yield. This property is appealing for third party capital and will create an opportunity to grow our funds management business in the years ahead."

Kevin George, Dexus Executive General Manager, Office said: "Capital Square is one of the leading workplaces in Australia, incorporating technologies and specifications supporting superior sustainability and customer experience outcomes. We are pleased to be able manage the asset and reconnect with Woodside as a valued customer in our portfolio."

Wertpapier


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of 49% interest in Premium-grade Perth office tower
22-Jul-2021 / 07:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

