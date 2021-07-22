PRESS RELEASE

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Paris, July 22nd, 2021 - As of 22nd July 2021 and for an initial period of one year, ARAMIS GROUP has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as amended by Regulation (EU) No 2016/1011, Regulation (EU) No 2016/1033 and Regulation (EU) No 2019/2115 (MAR Regulation); the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an accepted market practice and the requirements related to its maintenance, abolition or modification of its conditions of admission; Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision") and any other provisions referred to therein.

The purpose of this contract is for ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL to ensure liquidity and activity for ARAMIS GROUP shares (FR0014003U94) on Euronext Paris.