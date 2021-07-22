checkAd

Implementation of a liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Paris, July 22nd, 2021 - As of 22nd July 2021 and for an initial period of one year, ARAMIS GROUP has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as amended by Regulation (EU) No 2016/1011, Regulation (EU) No 2016/1033 and Regulation (EU) No 2019/2115 (MAR Regulation); the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an accepted market practice and the requirements related to its maintenance, abolition or modification of its conditions of admission; Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision") and any other provisions referred to therein.

The purpose of this contract is for ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL to ensure liquidity and activity for ARAMIS GROUP shares (FR0014003U94) on Euronext Paris.

1,500,000 euros in cash have been allocated to the liquidity account for the implementation of this contract.

This contract will be suspended:

  • in the cases provided for in Article 5 of the AMF Decision; or
  • at the request of ARAMIS GROUP for technical reasons (e.g. the counting of shares entitled to vote before a general meeting or the counting of shares entitled to dividends before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by ARAMIS GROUP.

This agreement may be terminated at any time by ARAMIS GROUP without notice, or by ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with one month's notice.

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. Including CarSupermarket contribution, in 2020, Aramis Group had pro forma revenues of c.€1.1 billion, sold 66,000 vehicles B2C, and had 1,400 employees, 60 customer centres and 3 industrial refurbishing sites. The Group's websites recorded an average of 6.7 million monthly visits in Q1 FY2021. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Press contact
Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15

Tristan Roquet-Montegon +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Investors Contact
Aramis Group

investor@aramis.group

 

Attachment





