PGS and CGG Sign MoU to Develop MultiClient Data Collaboration for CO2 Storage

July 22, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS and CGG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a view to combining their seismic MultiClient products and technical capabilities applied to the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) industry. The ambition is to join forces and unlock the value of existing seismic data for carbon storage evaluation. Together the companies intend to explore, conceptualize and create new derivative data products using existing seismic data to facilitate screening and evaluation of carbon storage sites.



“PGS recognizes the importance and potential of CCUS to mitigate climate change, and we are committed to contribute to this activity. Our comprehensive worldwide MultiClient data library and geophysical competence will be valuable resources in addition to our acquisition services for optimal CCUS site derisking. By joining forces with CGG we can offer unmatched data coverage and unique services to help operators significantly accelerate their activities,” says Berit Osnes, Executive Vice President, PGS New Energy, and adds:

“PGS looks forward to work closely with CGG to offer modern, high quality data products to support the identification and classification of CO 2 storage reservoirs.”