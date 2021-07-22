checkAd

NCAB Group Q2 EBIT SEK 99.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 75 Million

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 07:30  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – NCAB Group Q2 revenue SEK 762.2 million vs. estimate SEK 757 million.Q2 orders SEK 1,057.8 millionQ2 EBITA SEK 103.8 millionQ2 net income SEK 77.9 millionQ2 EPS SEK 4.16

  • (PLX AI) – NCAB Group Q2 revenue SEK 762.2 million vs. estimate SEK 757 million.
  • Q2 orders SEK 1,057.8 million
  • Q2 EBITA SEK 103.8 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 77.9 million
  • Q2 EPS SEK 4.16
