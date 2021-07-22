Betsson Q2 EBIT SEK 383.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 334 Million
(PLX AI) – Betsson Q2 revenue SEK 1,751.6 million vs. estimate SEK 1,731 million.Q2 EBIT margin 21.9%
(PLX AI) – Betsson Q2 revenue SEK 1,751.6 million vs. estimate SEK 1,731 million.Q2 EBIT margin 21.9%
Betsson Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Betsson Q2 revenue SEK 1,751.6 million vs. estimate SEK 1,731 million.
- Q2 EBIT margin 21.9%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0