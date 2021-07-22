Mips Q2 Revenue SEK 142 Million vs. Estimate SEK 126 Million
(PLX AI) – Mips Q2 EBIT SEK 72 million vs. estimate SEK 62 million.Q2 EBIT margin 50.7%Q2 EPS SEK 2.08
(PLX AI) – Mips Q2 EBIT SEK 72 million vs. estimate SEK 62 million.Q2 EBIT margin 50.7%Q2 EPS SEK 2.08
MIPS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Mips Q2 EBIT SEK 72 million vs. estimate SEK 62 million.
- Q2 EBIT margin 50.7%
- Q2 EPS SEK 2.08
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0