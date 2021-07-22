NENT Q2 Adj. EBIT Tops Estimates; Revenue Below
(PLX AI) – NENT Q2 revenue SEK 3,072 million vs. estimate SEK 3,120 million.Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.41Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 244 million vs. estimate SEK 233 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 179 million vs. estimate SEK 233 millionQ2 net income SEK 92 millionReports …
(PLX AI) – NENT Q2 revenue SEK 3,072 million vs. estimate SEK 3,120 million.Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.41Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 244 million vs. estimate SEK 233 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 179 million vs. estimate SEK 233 millionQ2 net income SEK 92 millionReports …
- (PLX AI) – NENT Q2 revenue SEK 3,072 million vs. estimate SEK 3,120 million.
- Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.41
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 244 million vs. estimate SEK 233 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 179 million vs. estimate SEK 233 million
- Q2 net income SEK 92 million
- Reports 21% Viaplay subscriber growth, 31% group organic revenue growth and 98% underlying profit growth
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare