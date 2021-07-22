18/2021Green Hydrogen Systems - Launch of the next phase of production facilities expansion

Kolding, Denmark, 22 July 2021 – The Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient electrolysers used in the on-site production of hydrogen based on renewable energy, has in line with the company’s strategy approved its planned second expansion phase of its current combined manufacturing, R&D, and office facilities in Kolding, Denmark.

By 2023, when fully expanded, optimised and ramped up, the new facilities will increase the company’s current yearly capacity from 75 MW to 400 MW worth of electrolysers. In subsequent phases, the facilities can be further scaled to manufacture electrolysers with 1,000 MW capacity a year as demand for Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers continues to grow.

In addition to the expansion project the company has decided to acquire full ownership of both current facilities and land as well as the surrounding land for future expansion phases. As part hereof, Green Hydrogen Systems will also take ownership of the new facilities during the phase 2 construction. This ownership structure is a change from the current lease model, however, whereas it will provide a short-term increase of CAPEX, it will importantly also provide maximum control, flexibility and independence to continue the company’s growth and to position Green Hydrogen Systems as a leading, global electrolyser manufacturer.

“This expansion is an important step in our plans to scale the company to deliver electrolysis solutions that lower the levelised cost of hydrogen and drive energy transition. The new facilities will position Green Hydrogen Systems as a gigawatt provider of electrolysis equipment. Looking forward our focus remains to execute on our plan for growth and value creation from continued investments in R&D, manufacturing capacity and talented employees. Besides increasing production capacity, the expansion will secure sufficient space to grow our organisation from 100 employees at present to around 300 by 2025,” says Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems.