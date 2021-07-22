checkAd

18/2021Green Hydrogen Systems - Launch of the next phase of production facilities expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 07:39  |  34   |   |   

Company announcement 18/2021

Green Hydrogen Systems launches its next phase of production facilities expansion to 400 MW and acquires factory land and buildings. CAPEX guidance for 2021 increased.

Kolding, Denmark, 22 July 2021 – The Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient electrolysers used in the on-site production of hydrogen based on renewable energy, has in line with the company’s strategy approved its planned second expansion phase of its current combined manufacturing, R&D, and office facilities in Kolding, Denmark.

By 2023, when fully expanded, optimised and ramped up, the new facilities will increase the company’s current yearly capacity from 75 MW to 400 MW worth of electrolysers. In subsequent phases, the facilities can be further scaled to manufacture electrolysers with 1,000 MW capacity a year as demand for Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers continues to grow.

In addition to the expansion project the company has decided to acquire full ownership of both current facilities and land as well as the surrounding land for future expansion phases. As part hereof, Green Hydrogen Systems will also take ownership of the new facilities during the phase 2 construction. This ownership structure is a change from the current lease model, however, whereas it will provide a short-term increase of CAPEX, it will importantly also provide maximum control, flexibility and independence to continue the company’s growth and to position Green Hydrogen Systems as a leading, global electrolyser manufacturer.

“This expansion is an important step in our plans to scale the company to deliver electrolysis solutions that lower the levelised cost of hydrogen and drive energy transition. The new facilities will position Green Hydrogen Systems as a gigawatt provider of electrolysis equipment. Looking forward our focus remains to execute on our plan for growth and value creation from continued investments in R&D, manufacturing capacity and talented employees. Besides increasing production capacity, the expansion will secure sufficient space to grow our organisation from 100 employees at present to around 300 by 2025,” says Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

18/2021Green Hydrogen Systems - Launch of the next phase of production facilities expansion Company announcement 18/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems launches its next phase of production facilities expansion to 400 MW and acquires factory land and buildings. CAPEX guidance for 2021 increased. Kolding, Denmark, 22 July 2021 – The Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Nidec Starts Discussions on Establishing Joint Venture with Hon Hai and Foxtron
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Comstock’s LiNiCo to Recycle 100,000 Tons of Lithium-ion Batteries per Year
Mydecine Expands Portfolio of Novel Molecules Filing New Patent for MDMA-like Compounds
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board