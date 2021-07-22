checkAd

RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes unaudited interim report for 2021

  • Total income EUR 7.3 million (HY1 2020: EUR 5.4 million)
  • Profit after taxes EUR 0.4 million (HY1 2020: EUR 0.7 million net loss)
  • Cash flow from operating activities EUR 0.9 million positive (HY1 2020: EUR 0.7 million positive)

Deventer, July 22, 2021 RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the interim report and the half year result for the period ended on June 30, 2021.

The total income in the first half year of 2021 is EUR 7.3 million which is 36% above the total income of the first half year of 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020. The growth is driven by an overall strong delivery level, as well as an exceptional high level of usage of raw materials and consumables for SCM project preparations. In the first half of 2021, we have ordered and received wafers for one of our SCM customers to manage the supply chain during a planned change of an assembly house. About EUR 0.4 million has been realized for these wafers as total income and approximately the same amount has been accounted for in the cost for raw materials and consumables. This results in a higher total income and a higher cost of materials in the first half of 2021 without an impact on the net profit. The parts will be delivered during the coming twelve months where only part of the selling price will be recognized in the total income. The total income will therefore be reduced but the impact on the net profit will be positive.

The profit after taxes for the first half year of 2021 was EUR 0.4 million which is EUR 1.2 million above the first half year of 2020. The lower cost of raw materials together with good cost control have continued to reduce the overall costs in the first half year of 2021.

The cash flow from operating activities for the first half year of 2021 was positive with EUR 0.9 million and the net cash flow was positive with EUR 0.6 million. During the first half of 2021, the investments in new equipment have been minimal, but with the forecasted increase in demand we intend to purchase additional capacity and capability in the second half of the year.

It is very encouraging to see the strong improvement in total income and net profit in the first half year of 2021 which was possible thanks to the dedication of our employees and the good relationships with our customers and suppliers. The global shortage of semiconductor supplies and logistic challenges have not impacted us during the first half year, but we are monitoring it closely to be able to act if necessary”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

