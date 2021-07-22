Intershop continues profitable growth in the first half of 2021

Jena, 22 July 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, increased its consolidated revenues by 11% to EUR 18.3 million in the first half of 2021. With earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million), the company recorded profitable growth for the sixth consecutive quarter. The successful transformation focused on the cloud business with recurring revenues has made a significant contribution to stabilizing the company's success in the past months.

In the reporting period, cloud and subscription revenues increased by 48% to EUR 5.1 million. Incoming cloud orders (new and existing customers) amounted to EUR 9.7 million in the first six months of 2021, which represents an increase by 31% (previous year: EUR 7.4 million). Cloud ARR (Annual Recurring Revenues) were up 44% to EUR 10.8 million at the end of June 2021 (30 June 2020: EUR 7.5 million). Net New ARR doubled from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 1.5 million.

As a result of the modified business model, revenues from licenses and maintenance declined as expected by 20% to EUR 4.9 million. Service revenues continued to recover in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues thus climbed 20% to EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR 6.9 million).

The gross margin improved by another two percentage points to 47%. Operating expenses rose by 11% to EUR 7.6 million. This was mainly attributable to higher investments in the company's own cloud platform, which led to a 48% increase in research and development costs to EUR 2.7 million. Marketing and sales expenses were up 9% to EUR 3.9 million. Administrative expenses increased slightly from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 1.6 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million). Net income for the period after taxes amounted to EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.4 million).