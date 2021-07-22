checkAd

Citi Drives Liquidity Innovation with the Launch of Real-Time Liquidity Sharing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

Citi is pleased to announce the launch and roll out of a new global Real-Time Liquidity Sharing solution, addressing a pressing need for companies to secure improved efficiencies in liquidity and working capital.

Part of Citi’s Liquidity Optimization product suite, the new globally consistent platform is launching across six countries and jurisdictions in Asia Pacific – Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan – with other regions and additional markets to follow in line with client demand.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 59,25€
Hebel 7,78
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 76,41€
Hebel 7,67
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The need for improved efficiencies has been heightened by pandemic-driven remote working, rapid changes to business models and ensuing stress on liquidity. Developed in response to client demand for advanced liquidity management technology, Citi’s latest innovation enables treasurers to manage intraday liquidity in real-time.

With Citi Real-Time Liquidity Sharing, treasury teams can mobilize liquidity and fund intraday payments across multiple accounts and entities in real-time, without having to bother with physical funding of the accounts. This allows companies to maximize their working capital and eliminates the need for manual funding and forecasting, thereby saving hours of work and reducing the administrative costs associated with external and subsidiary borrowing.

Sandip Patil, Asia Pacific Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, said: “We pride ourselves on our track record of working with clients to assess market conditions and deploy digital advancements to provide targeted solutions. With the launch of Citi Real-Time Liquidity Sharing, clients can benefit from real-time funding solutions even in situations where their cash flow forecasting may not go as planned. Beyond treasury automation, our new solution further complements how we are helping clients realize true eCommerce and real-time growth potential, by bringing embedded instant payments and liquidity solutions on a 24x7 basis.”

Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, said: “The rapid development of this latest addition to our Liquidity Optimization product suite is testament to our focus on investing in digital innovations that will support clients evolving needs in a post-pandemic world. During a time of unexpected change and with the rapid acceleration of new technology adoption, we are proud to serve as a trusted advisor and partner to our clients and their treasury needs.”

Seite 1 von 2
Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Drives Liquidity Innovation with the Launch of Real-Time Liquidity Sharing Citi is pleased to announce the launch and roll out of a new global Real-Time Liquidity Sharing solution, addressing a pressing need for companies to secure improved efficiencies in liquidity and working capital. Part of Citi’s Liquidity …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Citi Has Been Recognized by Celent as a Winner of a Model Bank 2021 Award for Commercial Payments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil - Dow-Rekordhoch im Mai bleibt im Visier
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21Wells Fargo, Citigroup steigern Gewinne, EZB führt den digitalen Euro ein
NTG24 | Kommentare
14.07.21Citi Second Quarter 2021 Fixed Income Investor Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Aktien New York: Moderat im Plus - Dow-Rekordhoch im Mai bleibt im Visier
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21ROUNDUP: US-Banken scheffeln dank Erholung von Corona-Krise Milliardengewinne
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Im Plus - Dow pendelt um 35 000-Punkte-Marke
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 14.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Wieder Gewinne nach moderaten Vortagesverlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte