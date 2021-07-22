Citi Drives Liquidity Innovation with the Launch of Real-Time Liquidity Sharing

Part of Citi’s Liquidity Optimization product suite, the new globally consistent platform is launching across six countries and jurisdictions in Asia Pacific – Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan – with other regions and additional markets to follow in line with client demand.

Citi is pleased to announce the launch and roll out of a new global Real-Time Liquidity Sharing solution, addressing a pressing need for companies to secure improved efficiencies in liquidity and working capital.

The need for improved efficiencies has been heightened by pandemic-driven remote working, rapid changes to business models and ensuing stress on liquidity. Developed in response to client demand for advanced liquidity management technology, Citi’s latest innovation enables treasurers to manage intraday liquidity in real-time.

With Citi Real-Time Liquidity Sharing, treasury teams can mobilize liquidity and fund intraday payments across multiple accounts and entities in real-time, without having to bother with physical funding of the accounts. This allows companies to maximize their working capital and eliminates the need for manual funding and forecasting, thereby saving hours of work and reducing the administrative costs associated with external and subsidiary borrowing.

Sandip Patil, Asia Pacific Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, said: “We pride ourselves on our track record of working with clients to assess market conditions and deploy digital advancements to provide targeted solutions. With the launch of Citi Real-Time Liquidity Sharing, clients can benefit from real-time funding solutions even in situations where their cash flow forecasting may not go as planned. Beyond treasury automation, our new solution further complements how we are helping clients realize true eCommerce and real-time growth potential, by bringing embedded instant payments and liquidity solutions on a 24x7 basis.”

Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, said: “The rapid development of this latest addition to our Liquidity Optimization product suite is testament to our focus on investing in digital innovations that will support clients evolving needs in a post-pandemic world. During a time of unexpected change and with the rapid acceleration of new technology adoption, we are proud to serve as a trusted advisor and partner to our clients and their treasury needs.”