IDEX Biometrics ships latest reference platform for biometric smart cards to global smart card manufacturer

22.07.2021, 08:00   

Oslo, Norway - 22 July 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has shipped development systems based on the recently announced reference platform jointly developed by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies AG. The customer is among the top three card manufacturers serving the payment card industry.

The reference design leverages the combination of Infineon’s new SLC38BML800 security controller and the latest generation of the TrustedBio solution from IDEX Biometrics. The development platform includes hardware, software, and tools that streamline and accelerate software integration and application development, using the fastest, most efficient biometric authentication solution available. 

“This platform represents another important milestone for the deployment of biometric smart cards. The biometric smart card design enables a user transaction experience that is indistinguishable from a standard contactless transaction,” said Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “The TrustedBio solution, tightly integrated with the SLC38BML800, enables EMV payment transactions to be completed approximately three times faster than any other solution in the market. Also, given the level of integration of our TrustedBio solution with the Infineon security controller, the reference design allows for use of a fully passive interconnect for low-cost manufacturing and improved manufacturing yields.”       

The reference design’s development platform is available now from IDEX Biometrics. Samples of Infineon’s SLC38BML800 security controller can be ordered now, with mass production planned to start at the end of 2021. Samples of IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio sensor module also are available now, with mass production by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Marianne Bøe, Corporate Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.  For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.





Disclaimer

