﻿Comments from the CEO Increased profit for the first half of the year but sales decreased slightly. The result of a couple of unfortunate, coinciding factors.

The decline in sales is foremost attributable to North America. The major reorganisation that we implemented in the USA in the end of last year is starting to yield results and we have high hopes for the important US market going forward. We are doing the right things and winning the confidence of additional customers, although this is not yet reflected in our reported figures.

We are continuing to increase new sales in several important countries, and we have a very high degree of license renewals.

MSAB is a global company that helps improve the efficiency of law enforcement agencies. Simultaneously, conditions world-wide are in a constant state of flux. Our products are extremely powerful, which means we must be selective about who we sell to.

We follow an ethical policy which means that we continually evaluate which countries and organisations we can deliver our solutions to. As a result, we are delivering to fewer regions than previously. This carries a negative impact on our sales in the short-term.

At the same time, we are entirely convinced that this is the correct decision and that it will benefit the Company long-term since this is something we know that the absolute majority of our customer base, law enforcement agencies globally, is putting an increased emphasis on. As we have always done.





The pandemic continues to affect MSAB.



Our experience of working under pandemic conditions has been both good and bad. One positive effect has been that the pandemic has taught us and our customers to work more efficiently in the digital environment, and we have become quite accomplished at working via webinars, and on-line conferences and meetings using Teams and other tools.