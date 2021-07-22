Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the second quarter (April - June) 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.07.2021, 08:00 | 18 | 0 |
Press release
22 July 2021, 08:00
Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the second quarter (April
- June) 2021
The report is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se
SDIPTECH DELIVERS A STRONG FIRST HALF YEAR
SECOND QUARTER 2021
- Operating profit EBITA* increased by 46.1% to SEK 120.7 million (82.6), corresponding to an EBITA*margin of 18.1% (17.1). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was -7.8%, excluding currency
effects. Sdiptech had an extra high profitability during Q2 2020 due to cost reductions and governmental grants.
- Net sales increased by 37.6% to SEK 665.3 million (483.4). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 15.7%, excluding currency effects. The net sales during Q2 2020 was highly affected
by the pandemic.
- Profit after acquisition costs, including profit from divestments but before financial items (EBIT) increased by 13.5% and amounted to SEK 88.5 million (78.0). Capital loss from divestments
amounted to SEK 20 million.
- Earnings after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 58.7 million (38.3), of which SEK 59.7 million (36.9) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.
- Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 27.1 million (163.6), corresponding to a cash conversion of 26% (180). Increased accounts receivable due to good sales and a preventive
inventory build-up to meet any component shortages affected the cash flow negatively.
- Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares amounted to SEK 1.59 (1.07). After dilution, earnings per shares amounted to SEK 1.57 Kr (1.07).
- Divestments of the Swedish and Austrian elevator business was completed during the period with an accounted loss of SEK 20 million mainly due to release of goodwill for future profits.
- On June 4, Sdiptech acquired all shares in Ficon Oy.
- Sdiptech's shares were introduced on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, 11 June.
FIRST SIX MONTHS 2021
- Operating profit EBITA* increased by 54.1% to SEK 236.6 million (153.5), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 17.9% (15.9). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was
1.3%, excluding currency effects.
- Net sales increased by 36.8% to SEK 1,323.6 million (967.8). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 12.7%, excluding currency effects.
- Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) increased by 22.1% and amounted to SEK 179.2 million (146.8). Acquisition costs for the period were
particularly high due to strategic divestments and a larger acquisition in the UK and stamp duty in connection therewith. In addition, capital loss related to divestments amounted SEK 20 million.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0