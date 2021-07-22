Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the second quarter (April - June) 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.07.2021, 08:00 | 18 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 08:00 | Press release

22 July 2021, 08:00 Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the second quarter (April - June) 2021

The report is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se SDIPTECH DELIVERS A STRONG FIRST HALF YEAR SECOND QUARTER 2021 Operating profit EBITA* increased by 46.1% to SEK 120.7 million (82.6), corresponding to an EBITA*margin of 18.1% (17.1). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was -7.8%, excluding currency effects. Sdiptech had an extra high profitability during Q2 2020 due to cost reductions and governmental grants.





Net sales increased by 37.6% to SEK 665.3 million (483.4). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 15.7%, excluding currency effects. The net sales during Q2 2020 was highly affected by the pandemic.





Profit after acquisition costs, including profit from divestments but before financial items (EBIT) increased by 13.5% and amounted to SEK 88.5 million (78.0). Capital loss from divestments amounted to SEK 20 million.





Earnings after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 58.7 million (38.3), of which SEK 59.7 million (36.9) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.





Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 27.1 million (163.6), corresponding to a cash conversion of 26% (180). Increased accounts receivable due to good sales and a preventive inventory build-up to meet any component shortages affected the cash flow negatively.





Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares amounted to SEK 1.59 (1.07). After dilution, earnings per shares amounted to SEK 1.57 Kr (1.07). Divestments of the Swedish and Austrian elevator business was completed during the period with an accounted loss of SEK 20 million mainly due to release of goodwill for future profits.





On June 4, Sdiptech acquired all shares in Ficon Oy.





Sdiptech's shares were introduced on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, 11 June.



FIRST SIX MONTHS 2021 Operating profit EBITA* increased by 54.1% to SEK 236.6 million (153.5), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 17.9% (15.9). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 1.3%, excluding currency effects.





Net sales increased by 36.8% to SEK 1,323.6 million (967.8). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 12.7%, excluding currency effects.





Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) increased by 22.1% and amounted to SEK 179.2 million (146.8). Acquisition costs for the period were particularly high due to strategic divestments and a larger acquisition in the UK and stamp duty in connection therewith. In addition, capital loss related to divestments amounted SEK 20 million. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





