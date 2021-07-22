Significant Strengthening of Board to Progress Barryroe Project

Dublin and London – 22 July - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“ Providence ” or the “ Company ”), announces a significant strengthening of its Board, as part of moving forward with the Barryroe offshore work programme. Peter Newman and Ann-Marie O’Sullivan will join the Board of Providence at the conclusion of today’s AGM.

Peter Newman

For over 30 years, Peter Newman has been a leading financial and business strategist, providing counsel to some of the world’s major energy companies. Peter was Global Head of Oil and Gas with Deloitte for 7 years. During his time leading the Deloitte team, he worked with global energy companies including Shell and Perenco. Prior to joining Deloitte, Peter was a Partner and Head of Oil and Gas for the EMEIA Region with Arthur Andersen.

Peter has significant Board experience in the energy sector. He is a Director of the Addax and Oryx Group (AOG). AOG is an entrepreneurial investment group that has pioneered energy development in Africa and the Middle East. Peter chairs the AOG Audit Committee and has helped drive strategy for the business. Peter also chairs the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees at Toronto-listed Forza Petroleum, where he has provided oversight of exploration activities in the Middle East and offshore West Africa, and operated development and production in Kurdish Iraq. Peter sits on the Board and Chairs the Audit Committee of Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent petrol forecourt operator with over 900 sites. Peter is also currently a Director of Eclipse Shipping, where he also Chairs the Audit Committee.

Peter has played a wide-ranging role in the oil and gas industry in the UK and further afield, having held leadership roles in the Energy Institute, the World Petroleum Council. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute. He was central to the establishment of the Energy Institute through a merger between the Institute for Energy and the Institute of Petroleum. He is a Chartered Environmentalist with the Society for the Environment and served as Trustee and Hon. Treasurer at WaterAid, the international development charity. He holds an MA Geography from the University of Oxford.