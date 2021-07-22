“With our integrated business model we are well positioned to take advantage of a recovering market, which is trending towards more exploration in proven hydrocarbon basins and energy companies optimizing production from existing fields.

The increase of our MultiClient revenues was driven by sales in mature areas offshore Norway and the UK, where we have industry leading coverage with our GeoStreamer data. New MultiClient acquisition activity was modest in the quarter and focused on proven basins with strong client interest, securing a pre-funding level of 111% of capitalized cash investment.

We experience an increase in demand for new acquisition surveys. Most of the contract work in Q2 was for 4D projects. While we see continued price recovery, revenues were negatively impacted by challenging weather conditions during mobilization for several surveys.

Our order book was $255 million at quarter end, an increase of 65%, compared to Q2 last year. We are close to fully booked for Q3, we have good visibility for Q4 and encouraging indications of a positive start to 2022. Leads for new contract work are increasing and we expect this to materialize into healthy bidding activity in the second half of the year. The first bids for 2022 North Sea work are already in the market.

With a recovering seismic market, the current booked position and a healthy MultiClient sales leads basket we are increasingly confident that 2021 Segment revenues will be higher than last year.”

Outlook

PGS expects the oil price level and the ongoing global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to continue to drive a gradual demand improvement for seismic services. Despite the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, energy consumption is expected to continue to increase longer term with oil and gas remaining an important part of the energy mix as the global energy transition evolves. Offshore reserves will be vital for future energy supply and support demand for marine seismic services. The ongoing contract market recovery is likely to also benefit from fewer seismic vessels operating in the international market.

PGS expects full year 2021 gross cash costs to be approximately $425 million, an increase from approximately $400 million guided when entering the year due to increased activity level and higher fuel prices. The estimate is based on five 3D vessels in operation through 2021 and Ramform Vanguard in operation from Q2 and through most of Q4.

2021 MultiClient cash investments are expected to be approximately $150 million.

Approximately 45% of 2021 active 3D vessel time is expected to be allocated to MultiClient acquisition.

Capital expenditures for 2021 is expected to be approximately $40 million.

The order book totaled $255 million on June 30, 2021 (including $57 million relating to MultiClient). The order book was $237 million on March 31, 2021 and $155 million on June 30, 2020.













Consolidated Key Financial Figures

(In millions of US dollars, except per share data)











Quarter ended

June 30,







Year to date

June 30,



Year ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2020 Profit and loss numbers Segment Reporting Segment Revenues and Other Income 151.8 138.7 284.0 307.0 595.9 Segment EBITDA ex. other charges, net 84.4 99.1 168.5 179.7 397.7 Segment EBIT ex. impairment and other charges, net (4.2) 7.0 (18.2) (8.8) 12.2 Profit and loss numbers As Reported Revenues and Other Income 185.9 90.3 351.7 219.1 512.0 EBIT (7.3) (82.2) (9.7) (162.3) (188.0) Net financial items (16.2) (27.7) (49.8) (62.8) (118.4) Income (loss) before income tax expense (23.5) (109.9) (59.5) (225.1) (306.4) Income tax expense (2.5) (1.5) (5.7) (3.7) (15.1) Net income (loss) to equity holders (26.0) (111.4) (65.2) (228.8) (321.5) Basic earnings per share ($ per share) (0.07) (0.29) (0.17) (0.60) (0.85) Other key numbers As Reported by IFRS: Net cash provided by operating activities 81.4 67.5 170.0 243.4 366.5 Cash Investment in MultiClient library 25.7 64.7 69.0 132.4 222.3 Capital expenditures (whether paid or not) 11.3 4.0 17.5 16.3 36.1 Total assets 1,946.2 2,207.8 1,946.2 2,207.8 2,093.8 Cash and cash equivalents 155.4 234.9 155.4 234.9 156.7 Net interest-bearing debt 954.5 890.3 954.5 890.3 937.6 Net interest-bearing debt, including lease liabilities following IFRS 16 1,093.6 1,059.1

1,093.6



1,059.1 1,096.2

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a world-wide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

