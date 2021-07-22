checkAd

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.7.2021 AT 09:00

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety, and a member of Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to leave Huhtamaki in order to pursue another career opportunity. Teija will continue with Huhtamaki to help ensure a smooth transition whilst we seek to nominate her successor. The process to find Teija’s successor has been initiated.

The members of the Global Executive Team are: ​

Charles Héaulmé (Chairman), President and CEO;
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging (as of September 1, 2021);
Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;
Ann O’Hara, President, North America;
Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;
Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;
Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (until January 19, 2022, latest); and
Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.

For further information, please contact:
Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.





