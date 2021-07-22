Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety, and a member of Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to leave Huhtamaki in order to pursue another career opportunity. Teija will continue with Huhtamaki to help ensure a smooth transition whilst we seek to nominate her successor. The process to find Teija’s successor has been initiated.

Charles Héaulmé (Chairman), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging (as of September 1, 2021);

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (until January 19, 2022, latest); and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.

