Electrolux Professional Q2 EBITA SEK 197 Million vs. Estimate SEK 180 Million
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional Q2 revenue SEK 1,958 million vs. estimate SEK 1,919 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 181 million vs. estimate SEK 164 millionQ2 net income SEK 168 million vs. estimate SEK 122 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.58 vs. estimate SEK 0.4
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional Q2 revenue SEK 1,958 million vs. estimate SEK 1,919 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 181 million vs. estimate SEK 164 millionQ2 net income SEK 168 million vs. estimate SEK 122 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.58 vs. estimate SEK 0.4
- (PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional Q2 revenue SEK 1,958 million vs. estimate SEK 1,919 million.
- Q2 EBIT SEK 181 million vs. estimate SEK 164 million
- Q2 net income SEK 168 million vs. estimate SEK 122 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.58 vs. estimate SEK 0.4
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare