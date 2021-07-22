Karo Pharma Q2 EBIT SEK 31 Million vs. Estimate SEK 128 Million
(PLX AI) – Karo Pharma Q2 revenue SEK 747.9 million vs. estimate SEK 792 million.Q2 EBITDA SEK 180.7 million vs. estimate SEK 259 millionQ2 EPS SEK -0.1
