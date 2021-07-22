checkAd

DGAP-News In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 08:15  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions

22.07.2021 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions

Munich, July 22, 2021 - After the "pandemic-year" 2020 also the first half of 2021 was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic again. Coupled with the nationwide lockdowns imposed, bricks-and-mortar fashion retailers had to contend with losses of more than half of their sales versus a "normal year". Losses of almost 60% were recorded compared to 2019. According to a survey by TW Testclub, brick-and-mortar fashion retailers ended the first half of 2021 down an average of 40% on the 2020 fiscal year. The coronavirus pandemic has represented an additional severe blow to the highly competitive textile retail sector, which has already been struggling in recent years with declining customer frequencies, unfavourable weather conditions, and a weakening shopping mood.

Sales development
The LUDWIG BECK Group generated gross sales of €20.2 million in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year (previous year: €24.8 million). The renewed severe restrictions in the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the sales development of the flagship store at Munich Marienplatz. In the first quarter, the department store was closed on 54 selling days due to official requirements.

Earnings situation
Due to the negative sales development, LUDWIG BECK generated a net gross profit of €7.6 million (previous year: €9.1 million).

Other operating income amounted to €5.4 million (previous year: €1.5 million). The significantly higher operating income is attributable to a first payment of the Bridging Assistance III of €4.2 million.

Personnel expenses decreased from €6.7 million in the previous year to €5.9 million. Due to the hard lockdown and the subsequent massive restrictions for the retail industry, LUDWIG BECK applied for short-time work, which relieved the earnings situation.

Seite 1 von 3
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions 22.07.2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx feiert Richtfest für Projekt 'Schützenstraße' in Berlin
Your Family Entertainment AG: Fix & Foxi und Moorhuhn - 361/DRX und Your Family Entertainment holen Kultfiguren in die digitale ...
Your Family Entertainment AG: Fix & Foxi and Crazy Chicken ('Moorhuhn') - 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment bring cult ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Die Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:15 UhrDGAP-News: LUDWIG BECK musste im 1. Halbjahr 2021 durch die COVID-19-Pandemie und behördlich angeordnete Beschränkungen erneut deutliche Umsatzeinbußen hinnehmen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:15 UhrDGAP-News: LUDWIG BECK musste im 1. Halbjahr 2021 durch die COVID-19-Pandemie und behördlich angeordnete Beschränkungen erneut deutliche Umsatzeinbußen hinnehmen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten