In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions 22.07.2021

Munich, July 22, 2021 - After the "pandemic-year" 2020 also the first half of 2021 was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic again. Coupled with the nationwide lockdowns imposed, bricks-and-mortar fashion retailers had to contend with losses of more than half of their sales versus a "normal year". Losses of almost 60% were recorded compared to 2019. According to a survey by TW Testclub, brick-and-mortar fashion retailers ended the first half of 2021 down an average of 40% on the 2020 fiscal year. The coronavirus pandemic has represented an additional severe blow to the highly competitive textile retail sector, which has already been struggling in recent years with declining customer frequencies, unfavourable weather conditions, and a weakening shopping mood.

Sales development

The LUDWIG BECK Group generated gross sales of €20.2 million in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year (previous year: €24.8 million). The renewed severe restrictions in the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the sales development of the flagship store at Munich Marienplatz. In the first quarter, the department store was closed on 54 selling days due to official requirements.

Earnings situation

Due to the negative sales development, LUDWIG BECK generated a net gross profit of €7.6 million (previous year: €9.1 million).

Other operating income amounted to €5.4 million (previous year: €1.5 million). The significantly higher operating income is attributable to a first payment of the Bridging Assistance III of €4.2 million.

Personnel expenses decreased from €6.7 million in the previous year to €5.9 million. Due to the hard lockdown and the subsequent massive restrictions for the retail industry, LUDWIG BECK applied for short-time work, which relieved the earnings situation.