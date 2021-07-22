Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New Senior Executive Appointments To Spearhead Next Phase

Zurich 22.07.2021 - 21Shares AG, the Swiss pioneering issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), announced a strategic key appointment to its management team, Isabell Moessler as Head of Distribution for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Since its founding in 2018, 21Shares has in less than 3 years rapidly grown to become Europe's largest crypto issuer with $1.2bn in AuM and 15 listed crypto ETPs. 21Shares has made a number of key appointments in the last 3 weeks and recruited Maria Cannizzo (VP Product), Garrison Gibbons (VP People), Elizabeth McCracken (VP Finance) and Craig Searle (VP Strategy). The total number of staff now stands at 52 employees, an increase of 50% from a year ago.

Moessler who has a long track record with over 16 years of ETF experience in leadership and management positions at a number of companies in the financial sector - including Blackrock iShares and ETF Securities and most recently at the European exchange group Euronext, acknowledges her new role will be to act as a leading liaison executive bridging the company and institutional clients to raise awareness of its listings and range of products. "We want to offer both new and existing customers insight and access to the world's broadest portfolio of crypto ETPs in the crypto asset class," Moessler said. "And not only in the established markets such as Switzerland and German region, but also in the rest of Europe and the Middle East - regions where I can contribute to consistent growth with our now 8-person sales team. I’m honoured to have this opportunity to work with such high-calibre industry experts to help drive a flourishing crypto ETP ecosystem in Europe."

21Shares CEO Hany Rashwan emphasised Moessler's recruitment by stating the importance of comprehensive customer education and support: "Especially in the institutional crypto asset class, it is essential to educate conventional customers on the nature and specifics of complex products and their underlying technologies. With Isabell’s key expertise and focus, 21Shares gains an accomplished expert in the ETF space who can impart that very knowledge to a growing number of conventional investors across EMEA. We are delighted to have Isabell joining our management team."