2G Energy AG: New order intake up by more than 20 % in Q2 to EUR 47.8 million
Corporate News Heek, July 22, 2021
Corporate News Heek, July 22, 2021

2G Energy AG: New order intake up by more than 20 % in Q2 to EUR 47.8 million
Heek, July 22, 2021- 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, reports continued dynamic new order intake of EUR 47.8 million in the second quarter (previous year: EUR 39.0 million). At the end of the first six months, new order intake totaled EUR 91.7 million, up by around 7 % on the previous year's level (EUR 85.6 million).
Foreign business remained robust in the second quarter, contributing to around 44 % of new order intake. Overall, the composition of new order intake in the past quarter is as follows:
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|Change
|EUR millions
|in %
|EUR millions
|in %
|EUR millions
|in %
|Germany
|26.6
|56 %
|26.5
|68 %
|+ 0.1
|+ 1 %
|Rest of Europe
|13.1
|28 %
|5.7
|15 %
|+ 7.4
|+ 130 %
|North/Central America
|4.6
|10 %
|0.5
|1 %
|+ 4.1
|+ 850 %
|Asia/Australia
|1.9
|4 %
|5.1
|13 %
|- 3.2
|- 63 %
|Rest of the world
|1.6
|3 %
|1.3
|3 %
|+ 0.3
|+ 23 %
|Total
|47.8
|100 %
|39.0
|100 %
|+ 8.8
|+ 23 %
Management Board welcomes EU's "Fit for 55" measures
