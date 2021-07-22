checkAd

2G Energy AG: New order intake up by more than 20 % in Q2 to EUR 47.8 million

Heek, July 22, 2021- 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, reports continued dynamic new order intake of EUR 47.8 million in the second quarter (previous year: EUR 39.0 million). At the end of the first six months, new order intake totaled EUR 91.7 million, up by around 7 % on the previous year's level (EUR 85.6 million).

Foreign business remained robust in the second quarter, contributing to around 44 % of new order intake. Overall, the composition of new order intake in the past quarter is as follows:

  Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change
  EUR millions in % EUR millions in % EUR millions in %
Germany 26.6 56 % 26.5 68 % + 0.1 + 1 %
Rest of Europe 13.1 28 % 5.7 15 % + 7.4 + 130 %
North/Central America 4.6 10 % 0.5 1 % + 4.1 + 850 %
Asia/Australia 1.9 4 % 5.1 13 % - 3.2 - 63 %
Rest of the world 1.6 3 % 1.3 3 % + 0.3 + 23 %
Total 47.8 100 % 39.0 100 % + 8.8 + 23 %
 

Management Board welcomes EU's "Fit for 55" measures

