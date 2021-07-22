checkAd

Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s digital solutions for the consumer products industry

Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s digital solutions for the consumer products industry

New partnership aims to create intellectual property in next-generation products and solutions that enable digital business opportunities for the broader industry; it reinforces a long-term collaboration between the two organizations

Paris, July 22, 2021 Capgemini and CONA Services LLC (CONA), the core IT & Analytics services provider of the North America Coca-Cola bottlers, have agreed to a long term co-development and go to market partnership, to build and power a new set of consumer products, retail, and distribution (CPRD) digital solutions. This new strategic partnership will provide the agility, speed and insights required for enterprises integrated with top technology platforms to be competitive in today’s asynchronous, demand-driven market.

The partnership combines Capgemini’s leading global expertise in strategy, technology services, consulting around the building of assets and speed of delivery, with CONA’s industry leading knowledge. It will also involve close collaboration with both Microsoft and SAP. The partnership will operate with an agile start up mindset approach to rapidly create digital solutions. Its initial focus will be on meeting the need for cloud enabled configurable plug-in components leveraging the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) for the direct store delivery (DSD), consumer products, retail, and logistics industry. Ultimately, the partnership will see Capgemini, CONA and their respective communities working together to build, deploy and offer scalable solutions to the wider CPRD industry to empower them as digital businesses. It also enables exciting people development opportunities for both CONA and Capgemini. The partnership includes a joint go to market agreement between the two companies.

Reinhard Meister, Chief Executive Officer of CONA Services said: This partnership has the potential to solve faster industry growth opportunities and will be instrumental in creating a thriving, competitive market powered by innovative digital solutions. CONA Services and Capgemini’s existing long-term relationship, based on similar mindsets, cultures and business values, provides a strong foundation on which we can work together towards this goal which we believe could help to transform our industry.”

