checkAd

DGAP-News INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 08:35  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine

22.07.2021 / 08:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS publishes first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine

  • Magazine highlights sustainability initiatives of the Group
  • INDUS awarded 'Prime' status in ISS ESG rating for the 6th time
  • Sustainability strategy strengthened organizationally

Bergisch Gladbach, 22 July 2021 - Acting sustainably is a clear strategic guideline of INDUS Holding AG. The SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine published for the first time today broadens the sustainability communication of the listed holding company and provides a direct insight into the sustainability activities of its currently 48 portfolio companies. The online publication supplements the classic non-financial report, which presents the sustainability targets and non-financial performance indicators of the INDUS Group, and addresses the current challenges surrounding sustainable entrepreneurship in a practice-oriented manner. INDUS' sustainability strategy focuses on the fields of action of protecting the environment, fair work, social justice and human rights in the own sphere of influence, honest business as well as shareholder support.

"With SUSTA[IN], we deliberately wanted to approach the topic of sustainability from a practical corporate perspective and show that acting sustainably is also highly economically viable." says Dr. Jörn Großmann, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for sustainability. "Because only with a sustainable and agile business model will our portfolio companies continue to be successful in their markets in the future." INDUS' sustainability magazine illustrates on 33 pages how a responsible approach to the environment and its resources is taken in small and medium-sized enterprises. One can read, for example, how INDUS portfolio companies use audits to identify energy savings potential, take the step towards climate-neutral production or introduce innovative technologies to not only increase production precision but also reduce emissions. In 2020, the Group reduced its emissions intensity by 10% compared to 2018. INDUS thus already meets the German government's more stringent targets on the path to climate neutrality in 2045. Pilot projects of the INDUS Group in the field of hydrogen technology highlight the close link between sustainability and innovation. In addition, examples of the successful inclusion of people with disabilities in the production process or a look at INDUS' Code of Conduct illustrate how important social responsibility is to the companies of the INDUS Group.

Seite 1 von 3
INDUS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine 22.07.2021 / 08:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. INDUS publishes first …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: BayWa erwartet eine erhebliche Ergebnissteigerung
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx feiert Richtfest für Projekt 'Schützenstraße' in Berlin
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Die Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:35 UhrDGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS veröffentlicht erstmals Nachhaltigkeitsmagazin SUSTA[IN] (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:35 UhrDGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS veröffentlicht erstmals Nachhaltigkeitsmagazin SUSTA[IN]
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Indus meldet Übernahme der FLACO Geräte GmbH
4investors | Kommentare
05.07.21Indus Buys 80% of FLACO Geräte GmbH
PLX AI | Analysen
05.07.21DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS stärkt Portfolio mit Spezialisten für Fluid-Systeme (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.07.21DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS stärkt Portfolio mit Spezialisten für Fluid-Systeme
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten