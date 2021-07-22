INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes first SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine

Magazine highlights sustainability initiatives of the Group

INDUS awarded 'Prime' status in ISS ESG rating for the 6th time

Sustainability strategy strengthened organizationally

Bergisch Gladbach, 22 July 2021 - Acting sustainably is a clear strategic guideline of INDUS Holding AG. The SUSTA[IN] sustainability magazine published for the first time today broadens the sustainability communication of the listed holding company and provides a direct insight into the sustainability activities of its currently 48 portfolio companies. The online publication supplements the classic non-financial report, which presents the sustainability targets and non-financial performance indicators of the INDUS Group, and addresses the current challenges surrounding sustainable entrepreneurship in a practice-oriented manner. INDUS' sustainability strategy focuses on the fields of action of protecting the environment, fair work, social justice and human rights in the own sphere of influence, honest business as well as shareholder support.

"With SUSTA[IN], we deliberately wanted to approach the topic of sustainability from a practical corporate perspective and show that acting sustainably is also highly economically viable." says Dr. Jörn Großmann, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for sustainability. "Because only with a sustainable and agile business model will our portfolio companies continue to be successful in their markets in the future." INDUS' sustainability magazine illustrates on 33 pages how a responsible approach to the environment and its resources is taken in small and medium-sized enterprises. One can read, for example, how INDUS portfolio companies use audits to identify energy savings potential, take the step towards climate-neutral production or introduce innovative technologies to not only increase production precision but also reduce emissions. In 2020, the Group reduced its emissions intensity by 10% compared to 2018. INDUS thus already meets the German government's more stringent targets on the path to climate neutrality in 2045. Pilot projects of the INDUS Group in the field of hydrogen technology highlight the close link between sustainability and innovation. In addition, examples of the successful inclusion of people with disabilities in the production process or a look at INDUS' Code of Conduct illustrate how important social responsibility is to the companies of the INDUS Group.