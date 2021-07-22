Invisio Says Markets Returning to Normal; Strongest Trend in U.S. Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 08:34 | 45 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 08:34 | (PLX AI) – Invisio Q2 revenue SEK 154.3 million.Q2 gross margin 58%Q2 EPS SEK 0.21Q2 EBITDA SEK 25.6 millionQ2 EBIT margin 9.2%CEO says markets are slowly but surely starting to return to normalSays this trend is strongest in the USA and can now be … (PLX AI) – Invisio Q2 revenue SEK 154.3 million.Q2 gross margin 58%Q2 EPS SEK 0.21Q2 EBITDA SEK 25.6 millionQ2 EBIT margin 9.2%CEO says markets are slowly but surely starting to return to normalSays this trend is strongest in the USA and can now be … (PLX AI) – Invisio Q2 revenue SEK 154.3 million.

Q2 gross margin 58%

Q2 EPS SEK 0.21

Q2 EBITDA SEK 25.6 million

Q2 EBIT margin 9.2%

CEO says markets are slowly but surely starting to return to normal

Says this trend is strongest in the USA and can now be seen in several markets in Europe

Q2 order intake: SEK 167.3 million (up from SEK 107.3 million last year)

Order book: SEK 191.7 million Invisio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Invisio Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer