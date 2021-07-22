checkAd

Invisio Says Markets Returning to Normal; Strongest Trend in U.S.

(PLX AI) – Invisio Q2 revenue SEK 154.3 million.Q2 gross margin 58%Q2 EPS SEK 0.21Q2 EBITDA SEK 25.6 millionQ2 EBIT margin 9.2%CEO says markets are slowly but surely starting to return to normal

  • CEO says markets are slowly but surely starting to return to normal
  • Says this trend is strongest in the USA and can now be seen in several markets in Europe
