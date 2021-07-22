Peer-reviewed Research Finds Babylon's Digital-first Model Of Primary Care Is Associated With Lower Significantly NHS Hospital Care Costs

The research builds on an independent NHS evaluation of Babylon GP at Hand, which found that A&E attendance rates reduced by 28% after members joined the service

New peer-reviewed research finds that members of Babylon's highly accessible NHS primary care service, Babylon GP at Hand, incurred between 15-35% lower acute hospital costs than the regional average

Babylon GP at Hand is a highly accessible, digital-first, NHS primary care service providing full NHS primary care to over 100,000 people across London and Birmingham

The research provides evidence that the Babylon model of highly accessible, digital-first primary care, where members have access to the full suite of Babylon technology, is associated with significantly lower downstream care costs

The savings are observed after adjusting for differences in healthcare need between Babylon GP at Hand members and all other practices in the region, for example, age, sex and deprivation

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Babylon, a leading digital-first value-based healthcare company, have found that members of Babylon's highly accessible, 24/7 primary care model incurred between 15-35% lower acute hospital costs than the regional average.

Babylon GP at Hand is a digital-first NHS GP practice, free at the point of need for members. Over 80% of appointments are virtual, which members can access at any time of day or night, 365 days per year. Every member has access to a full suite of self-care technology, including symptom checking, digital health assessment and digital twin avatars as well as virtual and in-person consultations. Over 100,000 people across London and Birmingham have registered with Babylon GP at Hand since November 2017.

Dr Sam Winward, lead author, said "This work shows that the Babylon model of highly accessible, digital-first primary care is associated with significantly lower downstream costs. The findings were observed after adjusting for healthcare needs, meaning they do not simply reflect the fact that Babylon members were typically younger than the comparator group. The savings in secondary care significantly outweigh the additional investment required to provide the Babylon model of primary care, making it an important proof point for our global mission, to provide an accessible, affordable health service to every person on earth."