checkAd

Peer-reviewed Research Finds Babylon's Digital-first Model Of Primary Care Is Associated With Lower Significantly NHS Hospital Care Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

The research builds on an independent NHS evaluation of Babylon GP at Hand, which found that A&E attendance rates reduced by 28% after members joined the service

  • New peer-reviewed research finds that members of  Babylon's highly accessible NHS primary care service, Babylon GP at Hand, incurred between 15-35% lower acute hospital costs than the regional average
  • Babylon GP at Hand is a highly accessible, digital-first, NHS primary care service providing full NHS primary care to over 100,000 people across London and Birmingham
  • The research provides evidence that the Babylon model of highly accessible, digital-first primary care, where members have access to the full suite of Babylon technology, is associated with significantly lower downstream care costs
  • The savings are observed after adjusting for differences in healthcare need between Babylon GP at Hand members and all other practices in the region, for example, age, sex and deprivation

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Babylon, a leading digital-first value-based healthcare company,  have found that members of Babylon's highly accessible, 24/7 primary care model incurred between 15-35% lower acute hospital costs than the regional average.

Babylon GP at Hand is a digital-first NHS GP practice, free at the point of need for members. Over 80% of appointments are virtual, which members can access at any time of day or night, 365 days per year. Every member has access to a full suite of self-care technology, including symptom checking, digital health assessment and digital twin avatars as well as virtual and in-person consultations. Over 100,000 people across London and Birmingham have registered with Babylon GP at Hand since November 2017.

Dr Sam Winward, lead author, said "This work shows that the Babylon model of highly accessible, digital-first primary care is associated with significantly lower downstream costs. The findings were observed after adjusting for healthcare needs, meaning they do not simply reflect the fact that Babylon members were typically younger than the comparator group. The savings in secondary care significantly outweigh the additional investment required to provide the Babylon model of primary care, making it an important proof point for our global mission, to provide an accessible, affordable health service to every person on earth."

Seite 1 von 3


Alkuri Global Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peer-reviewed Research Finds Babylon's Digital-first Model Of Primary Care Is Associated With Lower Significantly NHS Hospital Care Costs The research builds on an independent NHS evaluation of Babylon GP at Hand, which found that A&E attendance rates reduced by 28% after members joined the service New peer-reviewed research finds that members of  Babylon's highly accessible NHS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IoT Medical Devices Market worth $94.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Sales to surpass US$35bn in 2031 as Market Continues to Witness a Slew of Product Launches: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Fuel Additives Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Repurposing Fossil Fuel Assets: New Options Available Says IDTechEx
Sonata Software announces a new identity and strategy for its acquisition in Australia, Scalable ...
InDex Pharmaceuticals receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with ...
Global Waste to Energy Industry to Witness Widespread Growth Owing to Growing Production of Heat ...
Bourns Innovative IsoMOV Protectors Offer Functionality and Protection Advantages in a More Robust ...
Realty One Group To Open Doors In Costa Rica
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Can Connecting Organizational Culture to Business Strategy Help Unlock Better Financial ...
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Strong quarterly result and good market conditions
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom