checkAd

Relay Announces Engagement with Canadian MedTech Leader, StarFish Medical, to provide Cybeats Integrated Security Platform for Connected Medical Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 09:00  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTCQB: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) announces an engagement to provide the Cybeats integrated cybersecurity platform to StarFish Product Engineering Inc. (“StarFish Medical”), the largest medical device design consultancy in Canada.

Cybeats is a robust cybersecurity system that uses a proprietary approach to protect connected devices against cyber-attacks. Under the engagement, Relay will provide the Cybeats cybersecurity platform to StarFish Medical for high-valued connected medical devices. The purchase order includes an annual subscription to Cybeats’ Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for IoT security and embedding the Agent Integration. The agreement includes the right for StarFish Medical to apply the Cybeats SBOM software to monitor security of the products they design. The SBOM cybersecurity can also be licensed by StarFish clients for continued protection.

StarFish Medical is Canada's leading medical device design, development and contract manufacturing company with ISO 13485 certified engineering and finished manufacturing services. StarFish partners with many successful innovative manufacturing companies to create breakthrough products for several medical specialty areas.

“Our new contract with StarFish, a globally recognized medical technology company, aims to address the market demand for medical device cybersecurity and regulatory compliance - a market we believe is at an inflection point,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical. “Medical systems are now the target of cyber-threats and the integration of North America’s leading medical device design companies with our Cybeats cybersecurity solution is a significant endorsement. As regulators worldwide, including the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, recommend cybersecurity standards and guidelines, Cybeats intends to establish a leading role in medical device cybersecurity through a robust and cost-effective cybersecurity defense solution.”

Cybeats Integrated Cybersecurity Platform has been designed for securing the internet of things (IoT) and other connected devices. The proprietary approach to cybersecurity starts with a trusted device profile that defines the normal behavior of a device and adds a device sentinel which sits on each device, identifying any abnormal behavior that might be a cyber-attack. Traditional cybersecurity technologies are designed to protect information technology systems running in a data center, but not connected devices. If a device becomes infected, the only remediation is to quarantine and potentially create downtime of the device. This is costly and unacceptable for mission critical applications, like the ones found in healthcare delivery organizations or utilities, that require uninterrupted operation of their devices.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay Announces Engagement with Canadian MedTech Leader, StarFish Medical, to provide Cybeats Integrated Security Platform for Connected Medical Devices TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTCQB: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) announces an engagement to provide the Cybeats integrated cybersecurity platform to StarFish Product Engineering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Comstock’s LiNiCo to Recycle 100,000 Tons of Lithium-ion Batteries per Year
Mydecine Expands Portfolio of Novel Molecules Filing New Patent for MDMA-like Compounds
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Apollo Strengthens Management Team and Initiates Strategic US Marketing Initiative
Imperial Reports Red Chris Production and Exploration Update for 2021 Second Quarter
Baozun Announces Changes to Board of Directors
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board