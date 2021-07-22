Relay Announces Engagement with Canadian MedTech Leader, StarFish Medical, to provide Cybeats Integrated Security Platform for Connected Medical Devices

Cybeats is a robust cybersecurity system that uses a proprietary approach to protect connected devices against cyber-attacks. Under the engagement, Relay will provide the Cybeats cybersecurity platform to StarFish Medical for high-valued connected medical devices. The purchase order includes an annual subscription to Cybeats’ Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for IoT security and embedding the Agent Integration. The agreement includes the right for StarFish Medical to apply the Cybeats SBOM software to monitor security of the products they design. The SBOM cybersecurity can also be licensed by StarFish clients for continued protection.

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“ Relay ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: RELA, OTCQB: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) announces an engagement to provide the Cybeats integrated cybersecurity platform to StarFish Product Engineering Inc. (“ StarFish Medical” ), the largest medical device design consultancy in Canada.

StarFish Medical is Canada's leading medical device design, development and contract manufacturing company with ISO 13485 certified engineering and finished manufacturing services. StarFish partners with many successful innovative manufacturing companies to create breakthrough products for several medical specialty areas.

“Our new contract with StarFish, a globally recognized medical technology company, aims to address the market demand for medical device cybersecurity and regulatory compliance - a market we believe is at an inflection point,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical. “Medical systems are now the target of cyber-threats and the integration of North America’s leading medical device design companies with our Cybeats cybersecurity solution is a significant endorsement. As regulators worldwide, including the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, recommend cybersecurity standards and guidelines, Cybeats intends to establish a leading role in medical device cybersecurity through a robust and cost-effective cybersecurity defense solution.”

Cybeats Integrated Cybersecurity Platform has been designed for securing the internet of things (IoT) and other connected devices. The proprietary approach to cybersecurity starts with a trusted device profile that defines the normal behavior of a device and adds a device sentinel which sits on each device, identifying any abnormal behavior that might be a cyber-attack. Traditional cybersecurity technologies are designed to protect information technology systems running in a data center, but not connected devices. If a device becomes infected, the only remediation is to quarantine and potentially create downtime of the device. This is costly and unacceptable for mission critical applications, like the ones found in healthcare delivery organizations or utilities, that require uninterrupted operation of their devices.