Saab Rises 4% After Analyst Upgrades at Bank of America, Nordea

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 09:19   

(PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% in early trading after a wave of analyst recommendation and price target upgrades. Saab was raised to buy from neutral at Bank of America and to buy from hold at NordeaPrice targets were upgraded at SEB and Carnegie, …

  • (PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% in early trading after a wave of analyst recommendation and price target upgrades.
  • Saab was raised to buy from neutral at Bank of America and to buy from hold at Nordea
  • Price targets were upgraded at SEB and Carnegie, among others
  • Saab is an attractive investment, Danske said (buy, SEK 420)
  • Strong demand is likely in the near future, with good prospects for order intake including a possible mega order in the medium term: Danske
  • It's time to have more faith in Saab again, Nordea said
  • Future growth will be supported by a lengthy order backlog and expansion in international markets, while improving profitability and cash generation: Nordea
  • Increasingly confident EBIT margins can progress further toward 10% mid-term and strong orders will support further organic growth in 2022, Bank of America said


21.07.21Saab Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Organic Growth Outlook Raised
