Saab Rises 4% After Analyst Upgrades at Bank of America, Nordea

(PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% in early trading after a wave of analyst recommendation and price target upgrades.

Saab was raised to buy from neutral at Bank of America and to buy from hold at Nordea

Price targets were upgraded at SEB and Carnegie, among others

Saab is an attractive investment, Danske said (buy, SEK 420)

Strong demand is likely in the near future, with good prospects for order intake including a possible mega order in the medium term: Danske

It's time to have more faith in Saab again, Nordea said

Future growth will be supported by a lengthy order backlog and expansion in international markets, while improving profitability and cash generation: Nordea

Increasingly confident EBIT margins can progress further toward 10% mid-term and strong orders will support further organic growth in 2022, Bank of America said



