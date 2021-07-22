Evolution's Recent Drop Makes for Attractive Valuation, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 09:30 | 23 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 09:30 | (PLX AI) – Evolution's share drop over the last 3 months has brought the company now at an attractive valuation, several brokers said after yesterday's earnings report.Evolution beat expectations yesterday, and while the share rose on the news, it's … (PLX AI) – Evolution's share drop over the last 3 months has brought the company now at an attractive valuation, several brokers said after yesterday's earnings report.Evolution beat expectations yesterday, and while the share rose on the news, it's … (PLX AI) – Evolution's share drop over the last 3 months has brought the company now at an attractive valuation, several brokers said after yesterday's earnings report.

Evolution beat expectations yesterday, and while the share rose on the news, it's still down significantly over the last 3 months

The pullback was overdone, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of SEK 1,910

Asia performance should remain strong, and together with U.S. growth it will be key to Evolution's investment case: BofA

Evolution is now at attractive valuation as Asia and North America benefit growth outlook after the recent weakness, Carnegie said, upgrading the stock to buy

Asia and N. America still have a low penetration and will increasingly support organic growth in 2022–23: Carnegie



Evolution Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Evolution Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer