H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL), a leading global adhesives provider, has today announced a strategic partnership with Covestro, one of the world’s largest polymer suppliers, to deliver an adhesive with a reduced climate impact for the woodworking, composites, textiles and automotive industries.

H.B. Fuller and Covestro join forces to make adhesives more sustainable (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are driven by the very present need to reduce CO 2 emissions and look after the world around us, and so too are our customers”, says Iñaki Sigler, H.B. Fuller's Global Product Manager for Woodworking and Composites. "This inspires us to continually explore new avenues to reduce our products' environmental footprint and encourage our supply chain to do the same. Together with our partner, Covestro, we see this new, strategic product development as an investment in all our futures and a commitment to a more sustainable world."

Bio-based feedstock partly replaces fossil raw materials via the mass balance approach

The new ingredient used in H.B. Fuller's adhesive is a bio-attributed raw material created via a mass balance approach and will replace a proportion of previous fossil raw materials. Renewable raw materials are used as feedstock at the very beginning of the value chain and processed together with fossil-based ingredients in the same production units. The characteristic of the renewable feedstock process is then attributed to the end-product.

“We are excited to supply H.B. Fuller as our first customer for adhesive applications with a mass-balanced product,” says Dr. Thorsten Dreier, Head of Coatings and Adhesives at Covestro. "With the increased use of such alternative raw materials, we want to become less dependent on petrochemical feedstocks and contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions. Alternative raw materials are part of a comprehensive program to work with our partners to drive the transition to a Circular Economy and ultimately become fully circular ourselves.”

The usage of an equivalent amount of the alternative feedstock is guaranteed by Covestro through a third party verified certification method. By gradually converting its production to alternative raw materials and working with reliable partners, who in turn collaborate with many certified suppliers, Covestro aims to replace fossil materials and make its value chains more sustainable. As mentioned, the correct raw material balance, the allocation method, and the raw material sourcing – according to defined sustainability standards – is ensured via an independent third-party certification.