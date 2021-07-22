DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for the first half year of 2021 22-Jul-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for the first half year of 2021

- The catch-up effects of the spring continued for the entire first half of 2021

- EBITDA of EUR 74.4 million significantly above previous year (EUR 16.6 million)

- Expected earnings for 2021 specified at the upper end of the guidance

Salzbergen, Germany, July 22, 2021. At the end of the first half of 2021, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA for short; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) again benefited significantly from the macroeconomic catch-up effects and the sustained positive development in demand and prices for chemical-pharmaceutical specialties. According to preliminary calculations, the consolidated operating result (EBITDA *) was EUR 48.7 million in the second quarter (Q2-2020: EUR 5.9 million) and thus rose again significantly compared to the already good start of the year. At the other levels, the results recovered accordingly: EBIT closed at EUR 36.0 million after last year's EUR -6.7 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the second quarter of 2021 were EUR 33.2 million (Q2- 2020: EUR -9.0 million), the company closed the net result attributable to the shareholders with EUR 23.7 million (Q2-2020: EUR -8.9 million). Sales revenues in the second quarter of the current financial year rose to EUR 317.2 million (Q2-2020: EUR 182.4 million) due to raw material prices.

Looking at the entire first half of 2021, there was an equally significant increase in EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company provisionally achieved an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 74.4 million (1st half of 2020: EUR 16.6 million). With depreciation and amortization almost identical to the previous year, the results also recovered in the six-month period: EBIT amounted to EUR 49.1 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -8.7 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) showed a comparatively strong recovery trend at EUR 44.5 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -12.7 million). The shareholders' net result closed at EUR 31.0 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -13.6 million). H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.83, of which EUR 0.64 came from the second quarter of 2021 (1st half of 2020: EUR -0.37; Q2-2020: EUR -0.24). With a stronger second quarter of 2021, revenues of EUR 558.5 million exceeded the previous year's figure (1st half of 2020: EUR 441.8 million).