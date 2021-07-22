Deutsche Bahn relies on Exasol

checkAd

22.07.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DB Systel GmbH, Deutsche Bahn's digital partner, optimizes its data ecosystem with Exasol's high-performance analytics database

Nuremberg, Germany - July 22, 2021 - Today, Exasol announces that DB Systel GmbH, Deutsche Bahn's digital partner, is now relying on its high-performance analytics database to support and make business processes of DB Station & Service AG more efficient.

"The digital revolution offers enormous development opportunities for the entire DB Group," said Sven Grun, Product Owner of the Data Intelligence unit at DB Systel GmbH. "To realize these, it is absolutely necessary to have an end-to-end view of our data ecosystem. With Exasol's solution, this is now possible."

DB Station & Service AG operates Deutsche Bahn's railroad stations. DB Systel GmbH has an existing data stack consisting of a data lake, data warehouse, various web servers and visualization tools. Exasol enables DB Systel GmbH to quickly incorporate data from operational systems and to run analysis and simulation results from various databases and platforms faster than before.

DB Station & Service wanted the migration process to be as simple as possible. They were also looking for good scalability that would ensure the ecosystem could be easily adapted to cope with future challenges. In addition, DB Systel GmbH needed large volumes of data to be stored and analysed in real time. This requires high performance, which the Exasol database can guarantee via its in-memory technology. Compared to other products on the market, Exasol delivers up to 100 times the speed.

Native access to S3 - a service offered by Amazon Web Services that provides object storage via a web service interface - was also essential. Various file formats such as parquet, delimited text (compressed) and semi-structured (json/xml) data had to be handled. In addition, the customer needed a database that could run analytics to feed machine learning models, as well as support managed services. And finally, the solution had to allow for Deutsche Bahn-compliant encryption as well as appropriate deployment.

