Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 09:58 | 47 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 09:58 | (PLX AI) – Bilfinger wins additional order at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.Five-year contract for inspection services valued at over €20 millionBilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and … (PLX AI) – Bilfinger wins additional order at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.Five-year contract for inspection services valued at over €20 millionBilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and … (PLX AI) – Bilfinger wins additional order at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.

Five-year contract for inspection services valued at over €20 million

Bilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and was initially awarded contracts from 2018 for preparatory and design work as well as waste treatment

In 2020, Bilfinger was also awarded numerous services for NSSS (Nuclear Steam Supply System), BNI (Balance of Nuclear Island) and BoP (Balance of Plant)

As a result, the order volume generated at Bilfinger for Hinkley Point C had increased to over €450 million Bilfinger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bilfinger Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer