Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 09:58  |  47   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger wins additional order at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.Five-year contract for inspection services valued at over €20 millionBilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and …

  • (PLX AI) – Bilfinger wins additional order at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.
  • Five-year contract for inspection services valued at over €20 million
  • Bilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and was initially awarded contracts from 2018 for preparatory and design work as well as waste treatment
  • In 2020, Bilfinger was also awarded numerous services for NSSS (Nuclear Steam Supply System), BNI (Balance of Nuclear Island) and BoP (Balance of Plant)
  • As a result, the order volume generated at Bilfinger for Hinkley Point C had increased to over €450 million
