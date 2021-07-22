checkAd

Faurecia Establishes Sustainable Materials Division

(PLX AI) – Faurecia to create cross-Business Group division for sustainable materials.The new division will benefit from Interiors’ and Faurecia Seating’s leading market positions and unique portfolios in materials with ultra-low and negative CO2 …

  • (PLX AI) – Faurecia to create cross-Business Group division for sustainable materials.
  • The new division will benefit from Interiors’ and Faurecia Seating’s leading market positions and unique portfolios in materials with ultra-low and negative CO2 emissions, as well as materials integrating thermal, acoustic and bio-medical technologies
  • Will propose a full cockpit low CO2 and even CO2 negative materials approach to OEMs in order to support their sustainability objectives
  • Faurecia is planning to build a dedicated Sustainable Materials R&D Center and a Pilot plant both operational in 2022
  • This new entity will initially employ 125 engineers and over 400 in 2030


Wertpapier


