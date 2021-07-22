SMT Scharf AG supplies tunnel logistics for green energy project Snowy Mountain 2.0

Supply of a specific monorail system for personnel and ambulance transportation in the tunnel

EUR 2.3 million order volume agreed

Hamm, July 22, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has received a EUR 2.3 million order in its Tunnel Logistics segment for Australia's important state energy project Snowy Mountain 2.0. Accordingly, SMT Scharf will provide a specific transport solution for rail-bound passenger and ambulance transportation in the tunnel.

Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "Supporting the Snowy Mountain 2.0 project represents an outstanding success for us in tunnel logistics. We at SMT Scharf are continuously expanding our tunnel logistics business area for large-scale construction sites in order to form an additional pillar and further diversify our business. Thanks to our core competencies in underground logistics, we are also able to offer solutions tailored to tunnel requirements. For this reason, we are all the more pleased to be involved in this flagship green project in Australia."

The Snowy Mountain 2.0 project entails the expansion of the so-called Snowy Mountains Hydroelectric Scheme. The hydroelectric plant was commissioned in 1974 and supplies electricity and drinking water to the Australian capital Canberra in New South Wales. As Australia's most significant green energy project, it is set to become the world's largest pumped storage power station once expanded. A further 27 kilometres of tunnels are to be built for this purpose. The construction project aims to create a generation capacity of 350 GWh or 175 hours of energy storage, in order to supply approximately 500,000 households during peak load.