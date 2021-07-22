checkAd

Marel Q2 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation

Marel hf. published its Q2 2021 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 21 July 2021.

Please find attached the Q2 2021 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the second quarter.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 79078208#)
  • NL: +31 10 712 9163
  • UK: +44 33 3300 9032
  • US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 79078208#)

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1,238 million in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.

Attachment





Disclaimer

