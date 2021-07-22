Marel hf. published its Q2 2021 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 21 July 2021.



Please find attached the Q2 2021 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the second quarter.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.