Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CBDT:CSE )( 8EC:Frankfurt )( EPWCF:OTCQB ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce that its Annual Report on Form 20-F containing its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on OTC Markets on July 21, 2021.

Under both the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, Form 20-F is meant to help standardize reporting requirements so investors can evaluate foreign-based companies' equities alongside US-based companies' equities. Accordingly, Form 20-F disclosures are very similar to those required of US issuers, reporting information such as key operational details, market risks, corporate governance, and financial statements.

"Keeping current on all reporting and disclosure requirements as a public company is imperative," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, an important component of the over-the-counter (OTC) market structure requires issuers information to remain current and publicly available. Our company has filed the required documents and we will improve our timeliness of these filings going forward."

About Empower

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.